Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce $4.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $19.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

PFIE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 287,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,499. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

