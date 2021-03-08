Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.68. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,416,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.