Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.28. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $203.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

