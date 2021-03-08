Zacks: Analysts Expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.74). Viela Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIE shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIE opened at $52.96 on Friday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Viela Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viela Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viela Bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

