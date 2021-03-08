Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

