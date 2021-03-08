Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $192.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,446. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

