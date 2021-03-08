Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.99 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $70,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

