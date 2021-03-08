Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.