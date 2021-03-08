Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

