Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Insiders sold 637,740 shares of company stock worth $3,820,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.