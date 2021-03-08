Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OSBC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 195,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,425 shares of company stock worth $44,970 and sold 10,850 shares worth $126,093. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

