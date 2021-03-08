Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

