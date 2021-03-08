Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

TARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

