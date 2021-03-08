Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

WAB stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5,553.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

