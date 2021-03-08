Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $77.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.12 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $538.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $856.69 million, with estimates ranging from $692.30 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.67 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after buying an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

