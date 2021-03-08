Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

