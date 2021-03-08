Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Hold

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $354.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company added record number of subscribers. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.54 on Monday, reaching $327.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.34 and its 200-day moving average is $413.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,424,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

