Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

CORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

