Zacks Investment Research Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

CVET stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 762,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,076. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after buying an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after buying an additional 1,714,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.