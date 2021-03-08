Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 315,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 301,568 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

