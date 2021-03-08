Zacks Investment Research Lowers PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCTI. B. Riley upped their price objective on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded PCTEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $142.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect that PCTEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PCTEL by 102.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PCTEL in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PCTEL by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

