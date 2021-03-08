Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.