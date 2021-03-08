Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.80.

FTAI stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.