Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Buy

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

PTGX opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

