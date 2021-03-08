Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Strong-Buy

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.