Zeusshield Market Capitalization Achieves $400,911.48 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $400,911.48 and approximately $248.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

