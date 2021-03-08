ZeuxCoin Reaches Market Cap of $266,294.24 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $266,294.24 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

