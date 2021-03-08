Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $331.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

