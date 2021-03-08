Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,281,560.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $1,487,680.81.

On Monday, December 14th, Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $7.53 on Monday, hitting $167.84. 2,728,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

