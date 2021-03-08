ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNET stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

