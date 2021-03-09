-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in MediWound by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

