-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

ASPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

