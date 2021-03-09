-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

DoorDash stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.19.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

