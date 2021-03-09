-$0.23 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.54). International Seaways posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 177,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.