-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

BYSI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,243. The stock has a market cap of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.