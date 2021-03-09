$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.03 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $169.10 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

