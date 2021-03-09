$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 117,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 108,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

