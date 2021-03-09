-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings per share of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). H&R Block posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

