$1.42 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. IDEX posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $17,178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.