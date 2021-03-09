$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.67. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,513 shares of company stock worth $3,227,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

