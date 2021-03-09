12,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

