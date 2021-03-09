$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $24.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $65.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.