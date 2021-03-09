$15.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to announce $15.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.88 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $24.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $65.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $69.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $73.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.00 billion to $83.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

