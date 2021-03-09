$166.85 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $166.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.05 million and the lowest is $166.70 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $689.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $754.42 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.64. 282,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

