184,703 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALXN opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

