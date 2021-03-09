$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,203 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $189.58. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,551. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

