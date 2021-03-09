$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post $24.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.16 million. Conifer reported sales of $21.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $100.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.