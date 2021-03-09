$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.92 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $80.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.01 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $122.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

