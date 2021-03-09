280,924 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Bought by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $460.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

