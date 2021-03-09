$34.53 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $34.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.45 million to $34.60 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $140.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.72 million, with estimates ranging from $141.54 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,330. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.