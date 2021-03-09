$39.04 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $39.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.99 million and the highest is $39.10 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $36.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $185.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $185.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.80 million, with estimates ranging from $206.18 million to $210.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.